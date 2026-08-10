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HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandHondaVespa
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc124 cc
Power16.99 PS PS9.77 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Suspension View
Footrest View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L7.4 L
Length
2034 mm1770 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1290 mm
Height
1064 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Width
783 mm690 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm140 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc124.45 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Aircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,36,601
RTO
11,60110,928
Insurance
11,1293,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6053,254

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