In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price).
Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour.
The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
