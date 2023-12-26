Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs LX 125

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Vespa LX 125

In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
184.40 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Bore
61 mm52 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,1471,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,00096,615
RTO
11,1207,729
Insurance
11,0276,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4632,382

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda Hornet 2.0 features a new engine, chassis and body panels. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Honda Hornet 2.0 road test review: Sporty commuter for the millennials
    26 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV was spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. The spy shot offers first glimpse at the interior of the upcoming SUV.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV spotted testing again, reveals key interior details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     