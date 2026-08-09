In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|Honda
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS