In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs 95,219 (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. TVS offers the Raider in 2 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.