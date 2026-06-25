In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Hornet 2.0 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Iqube
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|74-212 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours