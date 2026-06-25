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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Hornet 2.0 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage57.35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2034 mm1805 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm157 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1301 mm
Height
1064 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
783 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
130 kmph77 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
184.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
61 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes5 Inch TFT
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,11,422
RTO
11,6010
Insurance
11,1295,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6052,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

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Latest Car & Bike News

Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
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Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available at Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country.
2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights
22 Feb 2025
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
19 Feb 2025
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Latest Videos

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