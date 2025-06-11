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HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl37 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc197.75 cc
Power16.99 PS PS20.82 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025]
Dual Channel ABS
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L12 L
Length
2034 mm2050 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm180 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1353 mm
Height
1064 mm1050 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg152 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
783 mm790 mm
ABS
Single ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph127 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.25 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc197.75 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSI, 4-stroke, Oil-cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm66 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMono Tube - Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic Forks with Preload Adjuster
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchBore To Stroke Ratio ( 1.14 ), Smart Xonnect Technology, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED With AHO
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,69,724
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,46,820
RTO
11,60111,745
Insurance
11,12911,159
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6053,648
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Sharp styling with a good mix of coloursSuperior handling compared to rivals, also one of the most entertaining motorcyclesStrong engine remains a key highlight with good mid and top-end performance

Cons

Compact proportions make it uncomfortable for tall ridersLack of the 6th gear is noticeable for long-distance cruisingMore power would help extract more performance from the chassis

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