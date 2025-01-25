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HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025]

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Scram 411 [2022-2025]
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc411 cc
Power16.99 PS PS24.31 PS PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025]
Graphite Series
₹2.06 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L15 L
Length
2034 mm2160 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1455 mm
Height
1064 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg185 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
783 mm840 mm
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90 -19, Rear :-120/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
130 kmph138 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm86 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm32 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plates
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed constant mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock With Linkage, V180 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks 190 mm Travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchIdle Rpm - 1300,100RPM, Air Filter Element - Paper Element, Lubrication - Wet Sump, Engine Oil Grade - Semi Synthetic Sae 15 W 50 API SL Grade Jaso Ma 2
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7512,43,593
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0212,06,394
RTO
11,60117,012
Insurance
11,12920,187
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6055,235

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Royal Enfield Scram 411 has been replaced by the new Scram 440 that gets improvements on the shortcomings of the former
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25 Jan 2025
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