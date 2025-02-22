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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Hunter 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc349 cc
Power16.99 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Disc View
Speedometer View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13 L
Length
2034 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1370 mm
Height
1064 mm1070 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg181 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
783 mm810 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchTripper
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,37,640
RTO
11,60111,541
Insurance
11,12910,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6053,429

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