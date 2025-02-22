In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|16.99 PS PS
|20.21 PS