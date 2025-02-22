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HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
Hornet 2.0 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage57.35 kmpl38.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity184.4 cc346 cc
Power16.99 PS PS19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.5 L
Length
2034 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm135 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1395 mm
Height
1064 mm1120 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg186 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm800 mm
Width
783 mm810 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-3.25-19,Rear :-3.25-19
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm153 mm
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
130 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
63.096 mm90 mm
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc346 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
61 mm70 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwin shock absorbers with 5 step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard Switch-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,38,726
RTO
11,60111,728
Insurance
11,1298,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6053,413

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