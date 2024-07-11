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Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Hornet 2.0 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Rv400
BrandHondaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.45 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage57.35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD (OBD-2B)
₹1.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hornet 2.0 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speedometer View
Footrest View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2034 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm1350 mm
Height
1064 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm814 mm
Width
783 mm813 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.096 mm-
Max Torque
15.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
184.4 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
61 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)Upside Down Forks
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Hazard SwitchAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,67,7511,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,45,0211,39,950
RTO
11,6010
Insurance
11,1295,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6053,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be available at Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across the country.
2025 Honda Hornet 2.0: Here are the updated motorcycle's key highlights
22 Feb 2025
Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
19 Feb 2025
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
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The Honda Hornet 2.0 and CB200X will now be available via BigWing showrooms instead of the standard Honda Two-Wheeler outlets
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