In 2026 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Hornet 2.0 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Rv400
|Brand
|Honda
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes