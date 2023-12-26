In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less