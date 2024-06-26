In 2024 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Hornet 2.0 vs Okhi90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hornet 2.0
|Okhi90
|Brand
|Honda
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.86 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|160 km/charge
|Mileage
|57.35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|184.4 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.