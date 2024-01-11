Saved Articles

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Odysse Electric Evoqis

In 2024 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Evoqis
Odysse Electric Evoqis
STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
184.40 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
61 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,1471,50,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,0001,50,000
RTO
11,1200
Insurance
11,0270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4633,224

