Honda Hornet 2.0 or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Oben Rorr Price starts at 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Rorr engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 330 Nm respectively. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge.