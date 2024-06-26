HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs Racer

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Hornet 2.0 vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hornet 2.0 Racer
BrandHondaMaruthisan
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage57.35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity184.4 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.09 mm-
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
184.40 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Bore
61 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2047 mm-
Ground Clearance
167 mm185 mm
Wheelbase
1355 mm-
Height
1064 mm-
Kerb Weight
142 kg-
Width
783 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Seat Length - 590 mm, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltmeter, Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Hazard Switch, Key On Tank-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5.0 Ah3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,1472,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,0001,92,740
RTO
11,1202,122
Insurance
11,0276,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4634,317
Expert Rating
-

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    (L-R) Massimo Rivola, CEO - Aprilia Racing with rider Marco Bezzecchi
    MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi leaves VR46 Racing to join Aprilia Racing in 2025
    26 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Yamaha MT-03 gets a new Dark Gray paint scheme in Japan in addition to the existing Blue and Matte Dark Gray colour options
    2024 Yamaha MT-03 & MT-25 launched in Japan with a new colour
    28 Jun 2024
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     