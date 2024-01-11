Saved Articles

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2024 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm65 mm
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.40 cc294.72 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Bore
61 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,1472,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,0001,99,900
RTO
11,12015,992
Insurance
11,02710,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4634,863

