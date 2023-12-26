Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHornet 2.0 vs 125 Duke

Honda Hornet 2.0 vs KTM 125 Duke

In 2023 Honda Hornet 2.0 or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
2021
₹1.42 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
184.40 cc124.7 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi-Disc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Bore
61 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,61,1471,92,224
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,0001,70,515
RTO
11,12013,641
Insurance
11,0278,068
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4634,131

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Honda Hornet 2.0 features a new engine, chassis and body panels. (HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Honda Hornet 2.0 road test review: Sporty commuter for the millennials
    26 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV was spotted testing ahead of its launch next month. The spy shot offers first glimpse at the interior of the upcoming SUV.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV spotted testing again, reveals key interior details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Honda WR-V Field Explorer Concept will bring a more rugged look to the compact SUV, and is based on the Elevate sold in India
    Off-road spec Honda Elevate to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     