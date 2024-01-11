In 2024 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Honda Hornet 2.0 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hornet 2.0 engine makes power and torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less