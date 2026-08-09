In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS