|Max Power
|21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|90.5 mm
|65 mm
|Max Torque
|30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.5:1
|-
|Displacement
|348.36 cc
|334 cc
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|70 mm
|81 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,11,594
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,86,500
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹14,920
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹10,174
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,547
|₹5,099
Honda recently revealed one of the most important products for its portfolio in the form of H’Ness CB 350. Gotta admit, the automaker did a brilliant job keeping the bike a secret which was under development for almost 2 years. First things first, with the H’Ness CB 350, Honda takes aim at the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the Jawa bikes, and recently we got a chance to do a quick walk-around and...Read More