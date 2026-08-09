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Honda Hness CB350 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 R15 v4
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc155 cc
Power21.07 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L11 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm170 mm
Length
2163 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg142 kg
Height
1107 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
800 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicLinked-Type Monocross Suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileagePosition light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,98,494
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,73,050
RTO
15,39413,844
Insurance
11,92611,600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7234,266
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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