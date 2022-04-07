HT Auto
Honda Hness CB350 vs Yamaha R15 V4

Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Racing Blue
₹1.75 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:111.6 : 1
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5941,99,924
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5001,74,800
RTO
14,92014,274
Insurance
10,17410,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5474,297
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Honda recently revealed one of the most important products for its portfolio in the form of H’Ness CB 350. Gotta admit, the automaker did a brilliant job keeping the bike a secret which was under development for almost 2 years. First things first, with the H’Ness CB 350, Honda takes aim at the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the Jawa bikes, and recently we got a chance to do a quick walk-around and...

Honda H'Ness CB 350: First Look Review

