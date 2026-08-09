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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Honda Hness CB350 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc155 cc
Power21.07 PS PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Taillight
Speedometer
Headlight
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Engine
Model Name
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L10 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm170 mm
Length
2163 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg141 kg
Height
1107 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
121 kmph122 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multiple Disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicLinked-type Monocross suspension
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah4.0 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,69,550
RTO
15,39415,024
Insurance
11,92613,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7234,254
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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