In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS