Honda Hness CB350 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.