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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Aerox 155

Honda Hness CB350 vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Aerox 155
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc155 cc
Power21.07 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
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Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Engine
Model Name
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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L5.5 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm145 mm
Length
2163 mm1980 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg126 kg
Height
1107 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm790 mm
Width
800 mm700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
70 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleUnderbone
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicUnit swing
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileagePosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,40,320
RTO
15,39411,225
Insurance
11,92611,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7233,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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