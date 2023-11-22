Saved Articles

Honda Hness CB350 vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Displacement
348.36 cc124.45 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5941,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5001,13,342
RTO
14,9209,067
Insurance
10,1746,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5472,778

