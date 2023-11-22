In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours.
Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours.
The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl.
The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less