In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Ronin
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS