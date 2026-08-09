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Honda Hness CB350 vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Ronin
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc225.9 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Taillight
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Handle Bar View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Indicator Controller
Left Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L14 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm181 mm
Length
2163 mm2040 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg159 kg
Height
1107 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm795 mm
Width
800 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm66 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist & Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm66 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic41 mm USD
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,25,690
RTO
15,39410,055
Insurance
11,92610,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7233,149
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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