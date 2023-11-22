In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm & Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 42.58 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less