Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Apache RTR 200 4V

Honda Hness CB350 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Single Channel ABS
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpmSport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpmSport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:110.0:1
Displacement
348.36 cc197.75 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5941,48,873
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5001,29,315
RTO
14,92010,345
Insurance
10,1749,213
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5473,199

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Honda CB350 gets a host of accessories including a taller visor, leg guards, rear carrier and more
    New Honda CB350 accessories revealed
    22 Nov 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    Honda CB350 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Which neo-retro motorcycle to buy?
    24 Nov 2023
    Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
    Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
    2 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
    3 Sept 2021
    The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
    2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
    31 Aug 2021
    Honda has introduced the sportier version of the H’ness CB350 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Honda CB350 RS: First look
    20 Feb 2021
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V motorcycle has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.18 lakh (ex-showroom).
    TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: First Ride Review
    17 Feb 2023
    View all
     