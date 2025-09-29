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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs V-Strom SX

Honda Hness CB350 vs Suzuki V-Strom SX

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 V-strom sx
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl32 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc249 cc
Power21.07 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom SX
Suzuki V-Strom SX
STD
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 l
Ground Clearance
166 mm205 mm
Length
2163 mm2180 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg167 kg
Height
1107 mm1355 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm835 mm
Width
800 mm880 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
121 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI4-stroke, Single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm76.0 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageLubrication System - Wet sump, RakeTrail - 97 mm, ETA Update, Miss Call Alert & Caller id, Whatsapp Alert, Phone Battery Level Display, Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Suzuki Eco Performance, Suzuki Oil Cooling System
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,31,475
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,98,018
RTO
15,39418,641
Insurance
11,92614,816
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7234,975
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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