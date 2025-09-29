In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Suzuki V-Strom SX choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom SX Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom SX engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The V-Strom SX mileage is around 32 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs V-Strom SX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|V-strom sx
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS