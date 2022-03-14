HT Auto
Compare Bikes

Honda Hness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:19.5:1
Displacement
348.36 cc411 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5942,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5002,03,085
RTO
14,92016,777
Insurance
10,17417,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5475,107
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Honda recently revealed one of the most important products for its portfolio in the form of H’Ness CB 350. Gotta admit, the automaker did a brilliant job keeping the bike a secret which was under development for almost 2 years. First things first, with the H’Ness CB 350, Honda takes aim at the Royal Enfield Classic 350, and the Jawa bikes, and recently we got a chance to do a quick walk-around and...

Read More

Honda H'Ness CB 350: First Look Review

