In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Interceptor 650
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 3.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|47.4 PS PS