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Honda Hness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Interceptor 650
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc647.95 cc
Power21.07 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm174 mm
Length
2163 mm2119 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg218 kg
Height
1107 mm1067 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm804 mm
Width
800 mm835 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VIInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileagePaper element, Forced lubrication, Wet sump with pump driven oil delivery
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7553,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4353,32,073
RTO
15,39427,096
Insurance
11,92621,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7238,180
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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