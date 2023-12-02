Saved Articles

Honda Hness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1-
Displacement
348.36 cc411 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm78 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5942,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5002,15,900
RTO
14,92017,772
Insurance
10,17420,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5475,458

    Latest News

    Image of Shotgun 650 used for representational purpose only.
    Classic 350 & Bullet 350 help Royal Enfield register growth of 13%
    2 Dec 2023
    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have radically different design languages.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
    30 Nov 2023
    Image of Legacy Edition of Honda H'ness CB350 used for representational purpose only.
    Honda announces voluntary recall for H’ness CB350 and CB350RS. Check details
    2 Dec 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
    17 Mar 2022
