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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Himalayan

Honda Hness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Himalayan
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc411 cc
Power21.07 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Exhaust View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Handle Bar View
Engine
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm220 mm
Length
2163 mm2190 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg199 kg
Height
1107 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
121 kmph-
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-plate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm78 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleHalf-duplex split cradle frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4352,15,900
RTO
15,39417,772
Insurance
11,92620,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7235,458
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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