In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs 2.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm.
On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours.
Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours.
The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl.
The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
