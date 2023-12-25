Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Honda Hness CB350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm90 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:18.5:1
Displacement
348.36 cc346 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm70 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5941,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5001,38,726
RTO
14,92011,728
Insurance
10,1748,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5473,413

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Classic 350null | Petrol | Manual1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]null | Petrol | Manual1.25 - 1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Classic 350 vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Following some easy yet highly useful tips can enhance your driving experience. Take the pledge to be a better driver in 2024.
    New Year 2024 resolution: Let's be a better driver
    25 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Honda H’Ness CB350 is an almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda H'Ness CB 350 road test review: New challenger to the 'Royal' throne
    26 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV
    19 Jun 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    View all
     