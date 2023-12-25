In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less