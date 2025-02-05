In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Hness CB350 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|S1 pro [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.6 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|195 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 18 Minutes