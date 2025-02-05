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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Honda Hness CB350 vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Hness CB350 vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage45.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity348 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Taillight
Speedometer
Foot Rest View
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right Side View
Self Starter Button
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Left Side View
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
166 mm160 mm
Length
2163 mm1859 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg125 kg
Height
1107 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm805 mm
Width
800 mm712 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm10.8 kW
Stroke
90.5 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveMid Drive IPM
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
70 mm-
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleTubular & Sheet metal
Front Suspension
TelescopicTwin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicMono shock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageParty Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,59,999
RTO
15,3940
Insurance
11,9265,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7233,561
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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