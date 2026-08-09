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Honda Hness CB350 vs Numeros Diplos i-pro

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Numeros Diplos i-pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Hness CB350 vs Diplos i-pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Diplos i-pro
BrandHondaNumeros
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.53 Lakhs
Range-140 km/charge
Mileage45.8 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.7 kWh
Engine Capacity348 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3.5-4 Hrs.

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Diplos i-pro
Numeros Diplos i-pro
STD
₹1.53 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L-
Ground Clearance
166 mm150 mm
Length
2163 mm1960 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1430 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg137 kg
Height
1107 mm1125 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm-
Width
800 mm720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
121 kmph63 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm-
Stroke
90.5 mm-
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
348.36 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
70 mm-
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah3.7 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,61,643
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,53,472
RTO
15,3943,500
Insurance
11,9264,671
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7233,474
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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