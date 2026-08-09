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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs Mojo 300 BS6

Honda Hness CB350 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Mojo 300 bs6
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc294 cc
Power21.07 PS PS25.72 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
Left Side View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L21 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm165 mm
Length
2163 mm2115 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg186.2 kg
Height
1107 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm815 mm
Width
800 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc294.72 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm76 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleTwin Tube Exposed Frame, Coaxial Mounting of Engine Frame & Swing Arm
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, with fork brace
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicGas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12 V, 9 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,99,900
RTO
15,39415,992
Insurance
11,92610,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7234,863
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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