In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Mojo 300 bs6
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|25.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|294 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|25.72 PS PS