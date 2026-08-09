In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS