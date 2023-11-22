Saved Articles

Honda Hness CB350 vs KTM RC 200

In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 200
KTM RC 200
BS6
₹2.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm25 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm49 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:114.5:1
Displacement
348.36 cc199.5 cc
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi-Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,11,5942,41,177
Ex-Showroom Price
1,86,5002,08,602
RTO
14,92017,018
Insurance
10,17411,513
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5475,183

