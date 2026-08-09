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Honda Hness CB350 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Rc 200
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc199.5 cc
Power21.07 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
166 mm158 mm
Length
2163 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1341 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg160 kg
Height
1107 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm824 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm25.8 PS
Stroke
90.5 mm49 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicWP APEX - Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageSuperMoto ABS
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4352,14,721
RTO
15,39417,177
Insurance
11,92612,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7235,248
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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