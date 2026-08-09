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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Honda Hness CB350 vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc124 cc
Power21.07 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.7 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm158 mm
Length
2163 mm1977 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm-
Kerb Weight
181 kg160 kg
Height
1107 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm835 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm58 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleSteel trellis frame, powder coated
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12 V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,91,795
RTO
15,39415,880
Insurance
11,9266,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7234,601
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hness CB350 vs CB350RS
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs 350

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