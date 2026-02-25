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Honda Hness CB350 vs KTM 250 Duke

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 41.0 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs 250 Duke Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 250 duke
BrandHondaKTM
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.05 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl41.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc248 cc
Power21.07 PS PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
250 Duke
KTM 250 Duke
BS6
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L13.5 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm185 mm
Length
2163 mm-
Wheelbase
1441 mm1357
Kerb Weight
181 kg-
Height
1107 mm-
Saddle Height
800 mm830 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph-
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm24 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc248.8 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VISingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchAssist &amp; Slipper
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleSplit Steel Trellis Frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicWP-Open Cartridge USD Ø 43 mm
Rear Suspension
Twin HydraulicWP-Monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time Mileage-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,63,327
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4352,28,736
RTO
15,39418,629
Insurance
11,92611,918
Accessories Charges
04,044
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7235,659
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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