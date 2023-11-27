In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less