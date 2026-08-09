In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 200 Duke Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, 200 Duke engine makes power & torque 25 PS PS & 19.3 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The 200 Duke mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs 200 Duke Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|200 duke
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|25 PS PS