In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.81 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, 125 Duke [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. KTM offers the 125 Duke [2018-2025] in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The 125 Duke [2018-2025] mileage is around 46.92 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs 125 Duke [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|125 duke [2018-2025]
|Brand
|Honda
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|46.92 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS