Honda Hness CB350 or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.