In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. KM 4000 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less