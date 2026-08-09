In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Joy e-bike Mihos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Mihos engine makes power & torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor) respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Hness CB350 vs Mihos Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Mihos
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|130 km/charge
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.88 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours (100%)