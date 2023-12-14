In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Hness CB350 or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 6 colours. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less