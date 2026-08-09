In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Price starts at Rs. 2.26 Lakhs (last recorded price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Svartpilen 250 engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The Svartpilen 250 mileage is around 32.44 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs Svartpilen 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Svartpilen 250
|Brand
|Honda
|Husqvarna
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|32.44 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|248.76 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|30 PS @ 9000 rpm PS