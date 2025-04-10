In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, CB300R engine makes power & torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs CB300R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hness cb350
|Cb300r
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|₹ 2.19 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|30 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348 cc
|286 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS