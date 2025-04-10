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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs CB300R

Honda Hness CB350 vs Honda CB300R

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Honda CB300R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB300R Price starts at Rs. 2.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, CB300R engine makes power & torque 31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS & 27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The CB300R mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs CB300R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Cb300r
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 2.19 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl30 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc286 cc
Power21.07 PS PS31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB300R
Honda CB300R
STD
₹2.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Exhaust View
Right Side View
Engine
Model Name
Front Suspension View
Front Brake View
Fuel Tank
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L9.7 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm157 mm
Length
2163 mm2017 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1352 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg146 kg
Height
1107 mm1047 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm801 mm
Width
800 mm802 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm296 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :-110/70-R17, Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
121 kmph160 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm31.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm63.043 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm27.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc286 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VILiquid-cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
70 mm76.0 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex CradleDiamond Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicUSD
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic7 Step adjustable monoshock
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageGear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12 V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7552,49,217
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4352,19,296
RTO
15,39417,543
Insurance
11,92612,378
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7235,356
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Hness CB350 vs CB350
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Hness CB350 vs 350

CB300R Comparison with other bikes

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Honda CB300Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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CB300R vs MT-03

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