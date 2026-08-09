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HomeCompare BikesHness CB350 vs CB200X

Honda Hness CB350 vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Honda Hness CB350 or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Hness CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hness CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Hness CB350 in 5 colours. The Hness CB350 mileage is around 45.8 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Hness CB350 vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Hness cb350 Cb200x
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 1.92 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Mileage45.8 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity348 cc184.4 cc
Power21.07 PS PS17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350
DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15 L12 L
Ground Clearance
166 mm167 mm
Length
2163 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg147 kg
Height
1107 mm1248 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm810 mm
Width
800 mm843 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-130/70-18Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
121 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
90.5 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 3000 rpm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
348.36 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
70 mm61.0 mm
Chassis
Half Duplex Cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin Hydraulic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Hazard Switch, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Assist And Slipper Clutch, Distance To Empty/Average Mileage/Real Time MileageLED Winkers, Hazard Switch
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah0.06 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,7551,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,4351,46,999
RTO
15,39412,359
Insurance
11,92611,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7233,675
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Hness CB350 Comparison with other bikes

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