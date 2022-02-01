In 2026 Honda Grazia or Zelio Eeva choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva Price starts at Rs. 50,000 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Eeva has a range of up to 80-120 km/charge.
Grazia vs Eeva Comparison