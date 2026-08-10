In 2026 Honda Grazia or YUKIE Yuvee choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Yuvee Price starts at Rs. 44,385 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. YUKIE offers the Yuvee in 1 colour. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Yuvee has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Grazia vs Yuvee Comparison